Weekend Forecast: Seasonally Warm Fall Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A beautiful and seasonally warm fall weekend will take place across the 1011 region... perfect timing for Halloween festivities! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Overall, conditions will be dry. We will see lots of sunshine Saturday with a little more cloud cover on Sunday.

A beautiful fall day will take place across the 1011 region Saturday. It will be a day filled with lots of sunshine, a warm breeze and seasonally warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s with a few places hitting the low 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Overnight low temperatures will be chilly in some places but more milder in others. Cloud cover will increase in the southeast through the overnight and will help keep low temperatures several degrees above normal...in the low to mid 40s. The rest of the state will see overnight lows in the upper 20s to 30s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday will bring in some cloud cover across the area... we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Despite the cloud cover we will still have seasonally warm temperatures with high temperatures hitting the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph, primarily from the southwest.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Partly cloudy conditions will stick around through the overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s with a few areas in the west falling into the upper 20s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The beautiful fall conditions will continue for Halloween! Halloween will bring mostly sunny skies with high temperatures hitting the upper 60s and low 70s! Should be a great evening for Trick or Treating!

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The seasonally warm high and low temperatures along with dry conditions will continue through next Thursday. Then a cold front looks to swing through and bring a small chance for rain and more seasonal temperatures by Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

