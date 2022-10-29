15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

A bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game in Texas was involved in a rollover crash. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, were injured in a rollover crash in Texas.

KLTV reports a bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game on Friday rolled over on Highway 294.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control of the bus as it entered a curve and ended up rolling over after leaving the road.

Authorities said 12 students, two faculty members, and one infant were on board. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, it was raining at the time of the crash, and standing water was on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 29

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 120 after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea, officials say
Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens are dead in Seoul, South Korea after a crowd surged during Halloween...
GRAPHIC: from deadly South Korea Halloween stampede
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
Courts have decided a city ordinance that prescribed a dress code for businesses was out of line.
Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress code ordinance