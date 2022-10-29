High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores (Sat., Oct. 29)

High school volleyball highlights and scores from Sat., Oct. 29.
High school volleyball highlights and scores from Sat., Oct. 29.(koln)
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball district final scores from across Nebraska.

NSAA District Finals

Class B

B-1 District

Elkhorn North def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-10, 25-11

B-2 District

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Crete, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

B-3 District

Norris def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-9, 25-17

B-4 District

Bennington def. Omaha Mercy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

B-5 District

Sidney def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 26-24, 28-26, 25-15

B-6 District

Seward def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

B-7 District

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21

B-8 District

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Class C1

C1-1 District

North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-12, 16-25, 25-14, 25-14

C1-2 District

Ord def. Minden, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

C1-3 District

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

C1-5 District

Malcolm def. St. Paul, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-12

C1-6 District

Adams Central def. Pierce, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9

C1-7 District

Kearney Catholic def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

C1-8 District

Douglas County West def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21

Class C2

C2-1 District

Lincoln Lutheran def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20

C2-2 District

Archbishop Bergan def. Ponca, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18

C2-3 District

Cross County def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18

C2-7 District

Amherst def. Palmyra, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15

Class D1

D1-3 District

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Pleasanton

D1-5 District

Meridian def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Class D2

D2-1 District

Howells/Dodge def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23

D2-2 District

Overton def. Leyton, 25-14, 25-10, 25-16

D2-3 District

Humphrey St. Francis def. Garden County, 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

D2-4 District

Shelton def. High Plains Community, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

D2-8 District

Stuart def. Wallace, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

