Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue is investigating two fires that occurred in south Lincoln on Saturday.

The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m.

According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln Police.

When LFR arrived, ladders were used to rescue multiple occupants who were at nearby windows. A small fire was located in the center hallway, which prevented those individuals from leaving the structure. One person was taken to a local hospital due to the incident.

Due to heavy smoke damage, none of the 12 units can be reoccupied for the time being and at least 10 people are looking for alternate housing.

The cause, and cost, of the fire is still under investigation.

The second fire occurred near the 830 block of Goodhue Blvd. at around 2:37 p.m.

According to LFR, a fire resulted in a total loss to the a garage in the area, as well as minor damage to another garage and nearby powerlines.

No direct cause or total cost has been reported, however investigators are viewing the fire as suspicious.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated soon. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

