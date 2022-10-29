Lincoln Fire and Rescue respond to two fires in south Lincoln
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday.
The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:22 p.m.
The second fire occurred near the 830 block of Goodhue Blvd. at around 2:37 p.m.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated soon.
