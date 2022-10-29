Lincoln firefighters play cornhole for coats

Cornhole bags flew at the second annual tournament to fundraise for Operation Warm
By John Grinvalds
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bags went flying at a cornhole tournament in the Lincoln Firefighter’s Reception Hall.

Put on by the Lincoln Firefighter’s Association, the tournament served up plenty of fun, but its primary aim was to get coats to kids in need through Operation Warm. The firefighter union started its partnership with Operation Warm in 2014 and have since supplied around 10,000 coats to kids in Lincoln.

Jason Love, a member of the Lincoln Firefighter’s Association, says clothes like coats and boots help kids stay in school through Nebraska’s harsh winters.

“It’s very rewarding,” Love said. “We go into a lot of these houses. We realize the need that a lot of people are struggling in Lincoln. So we’re just trying to help get kids to school.”

More than 20 teams competed in the tournament, with a $80 entrance fee. By the end of the year, the Lincoln Firefighter’s Association aims to get 1,600 coats to Lincoln children.

If you want to support Operation Warm, you can follow the link here.

Lincoln firefighters hold a cornhole tournament at the Firefighter's hall for Operation Warm.

