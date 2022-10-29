Motorcyclist injured in north Lincoln crash

Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m.(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m.

A 10/11 Now reporter on the scene spoke with multiple people who heard the impact and ran to help. One person who lives nearby says paramedics were performing CPR on the motorcyclist before they were taken away in an ambulance.

At this time, it’s not clear what led up to the crash. 10/11 Now is working to learn more information from police, including the condition of the motorcyclist.

This is a developing story. Stay connected for the latest updates at 1011now.com.

