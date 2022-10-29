Sunday & Monday Forecast: SPOOKtacular Conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm temperatures and dry conditions will persist for Sunday and Halloween. Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will dominate the forecast Sunday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for Halloween!

Saturday’s dry cold front will cause Sunday temperatures to be several degrees cooler...but still several degrees above average. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s. It will be a mostly cloudy day with a cool breeze between 5 to 10 mph. Despite the cloud cover, it will be a fabulous day for Halloween festivities!

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cloudy conditions will slowly decrease through the overnight hours and lows will fall to the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

SPOOKtacular conditions are on tap for Halloween! Monday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with seasonally warm temperatures. Highs will hit the low 70s across the 1011 region! Winds will be light around 5-10 mph from the west.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Trick or Treat Forecast (KOLN)

Mostly clear conditions will persist through the overnight hours and low temperatures will bottom out in the 30s to 40s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Seasonally warm temperatures will stick with us as we head into the first few days of November until a cold front rolls through Thursday and knocks down temperatures for the weekend. The cold front will also bring the chance for rain Thursday through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

