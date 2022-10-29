Teacher with alleged ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school.

Twenty-five-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she appeared wearing a green jail uniform in Lake Superior Court with her attorney.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports a judge affirmed Carrasquillo’s not guilty plea to one felony count of intimidation.

Carrasquillo is being held with a bond set at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash. Court records say Carrasquillo communicated “a threat to commit murder” on Oct. 12.

A teacher is in police custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and staff at her school. (WLS)

