16-year-old boy arrested in the shooting death of 15-year-old girl, police say

By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested a 16-year-old boy they say shot and killed a 15-year-old girl.

The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call reporting a suspicious car in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Officials said the information had led them to a car parked in a field with its engine running and windshield wipers left on.

Responding officers said they located a 15-year-old girl in the car who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said they were able to identify both the victim and the suspect after further investigation.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jaiden Rentas.

The victim’s family told WOIO she had been missing before she was found dead.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
Nebraska returns to Lincoln to begin the final stretch of the 2022 season when it takes on...
No. 17 Illinois beats Cornhuskers 26-9 for 6th straight win
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 29
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
Tuesday's catch for Glenn Westcott of Narragansett dredged up a little more than his usual haul...
World War II explosive device found by fishing boat
Tuesday's catch for Glenn Westcott of Narragansett dredged up a little more than his usual haul...
Fishing boat pulls up World War II explosive device
Exchange students land in Lincoln
Exchange students land in Lincoln