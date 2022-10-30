Belmont Community Center hosts Halloween event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Children and families gathered at Belmont Community Center for a day of Halloween festivities. The event was put on by Belmont Community Center and Belmont Recreation Center.

Kids and adults dressed up in costumes, they got to do crafts, play games and go through a trunk or treat area. It allowed the community to come together and partake in Halloween activities in a safe way.

This is the first year of the event, but organizers hope to continue growing the Belmont campus and the activities they host.

“There’s so many great events happening in our community during this time, so we wanted to be a group that happened in the early daytime in case families wanted that choice,” Emily Koopmann with Belmont Community Center said. “and we really lucked out with a really beautiful day to just be in our neighborhood.”

It is just one of several free Halloween events going on that are held by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

