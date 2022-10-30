Belmont Community Center hosts Halloween event

Children and their families played games and got involved in some early Halloween fun.
Children and their families played games and got involved in some early Halloween fun.(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Children and families gathered at Belmont Community Center for a day of Halloween festivities. The event was put on by Belmont Community Center and Belmont Recreation Center.

Kids and adults dressed up in costumes, they got to do crafts, play games and go through a trunk or treat area. It allowed the community to come together and partake in Halloween activities in a safe way.

This is the first year of the event, but organizers hope to continue growing the Belmont campus and the activities they host.

“There’s so many great events happening in our community during this time, so we wanted to be a group that happened in the early daytime in case families wanted that choice,” Emily Koopmann with Belmont Community Center said. “and we really lucked out with a really beautiful day to just be in our neighborhood.”

It is just one of several free Halloween events going on that are held by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 29

Latest News

Students meet their host families in Lincoln.
Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday & Monday Forecast: SPOOKtacular Conditions
Mickey Joseph on improving the Huskers
Mickey Joseph on improving the Huskers
LFR responded to a fire that occurred near the 830 block of Goodhue Blvd. at around 2:37 p.m.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln