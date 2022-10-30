College View Farmers Market closes its 2022 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College View Farmers Market came to a close on Sunday. The market that has been in the College View Location since 2018 brings plenty of Lincoln visitors to the area each Sunday from April to October.

Vendors with products from produce to specialty coffee will wait to return to that location until next year. For those vendors, the market continues to grow, providing them with one of the best seasons yet.

“We had a really great season, probably our best yet this is our fourth year coming to the farmers market at College View,” said Dave Vrbas, Lucky Larry’s Dog Treats. “and it’s just been a phenomenal season, people have really come out and supported the Farmers Market and us and we’re just really happy and pleased with how it’s gone.”

The organizers of the market will be having a Harvest Market three weeks in November and upcoming holiday markets.

