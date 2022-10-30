College View Farmers Market closes its 2022 season

The College View Farmers Market came to a close on Sunday.
The College View Farmers Market came to a close on Sunday.(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The College View Farmers Market came to a close on Sunday. The market that has been in the College View Location since 2018 brings plenty of Lincoln visitors to the area each Sunday from April to October.

Vendors with products from produce to specialty coffee will wait to return to that location until next year. For those vendors, the market continues to grow, providing them with one of the best seasons yet.

“We had a really great season, probably our best yet this is our fourth year coming to the farmers market at College View,” said Dave Vrbas, Lucky Larry’s Dog Treats. “and it’s just been a phenomenal season, people have really come out and supported the Farmers Market and us and we’re just really happy and pleased with how it’s gone.”

The organizers of the market will be having a Harvest Market three weeks in November and upcoming holiday markets.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
Nebraska returns to Lincoln to begin the final stretch of the 2022 season when it takes on...
No. 17 Illinois beats Cornhuskers 26-9 for 6th straight win
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 29
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

Latest News

Volunteers make pillow cases and other reusable items.
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office give safety tips for Halloween
Monday High Temperatures
Halloween Forecast: Ghoulishly Awesome!
As trick-or-treaters prepare to hit Lincoln's sidewalks, here are some things you should know...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Halloween