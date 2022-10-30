Halloween Forecast: Ghoulishly Awesome!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sunshine and seasonally warm temperatures return for Monday.... leading to a pleasant and nice Halloween across the 1011 region! The warm and dry conditions will continue into the first few days of November.

There will be no spooky weather conditions this Halloween! It will be a mostly sunny to partly sunny day and temperatures will soar far above average for this time of year (average is around 59 degrees). High temperatures will hit the low 70s across 1011 country. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph, primarily from the west. It will be a beautiful day....

...and a perfect evening for trick or treating and eating candy! Mostly sunny and clear conditions are on tap for the evening during prime trick or treating hours! Winds will take on a more southwesterly component. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by 6 pm and then fall to the mid 50s by 10 pm. Overall it will be a really nice evening.

We will stay mostly clear through the overnight, which will allow temperatures to fall to the 30s to low 40s.

The seasonally warm temperatures will continue into November... Tuesday high temperatures will be even warmer, in the mid to upper 70s! That means we will be 10 to 15 degrees above average for the first day of November. Along with warmer temperatures, breezy conditions will also return. Winds will be from the south between 10 to 15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. ( Wednesday and Thursday will be even windier...so may need to take down or secure any left over Halloween decorations!). Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The warmer conditions will follow us into the overnight with low temperatures only falling into the upper 40s to mid 50s in the eastern half of Nebraska. The western half will be a bit cooler in the 20s to mid 40s.

Seasonally above average temperatures and breezy conditions continue for the first several days of November. A cold front will roll through on Thursday and bring the chance for rain and storms through Friday. Then another cold front and low pressure system will push through the area over the weekend and additional chances for precipitation.

