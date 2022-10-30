Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska

Students meet their host families in Lincoln.
Students meet their host families in Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln has some new visitors here from the other side of the world. They will get tours of the Lincoln area and learn about history, government and volunteerism. The 11 students visiting from Kyrgyzstan were supposed to spend 10 months in the United States in a study-abroad program. However, because of COVID they had to cancel. Now they have the chance to make up for that lost experience.

The students were supposed to be spend almost a year studying abroad in the United States when they were 17. Because of COVID, the students, now 19, have the opportunity to visit in a condensed trip through the American Leadership Experience, or ALEX.

They started off their trip in Washington DC for one week where they learned about the United States and democracy. Now, they are in Lincoln where they will stay with host families. Organizers said hosting the students is impactful, not just for the students but for the host families too.

“It’s very rewarding for them to live in our homes and to have meals with us, all of us that are doing this you know were retired and I think some people were a little skeptical of helping out with kids and I said ‘oh come on, you’re going to have,’' said Arlene Rea, ALEX Program Coordinator.

This is the second group of international students welcomed to Lincoln in the program. In May, a group of students from Slovenia arrived for their two-week trip.

The students will be here through Nov. 6 getting a variety of experiences. They will get to learn about Nebraska history, meeting Lincoln City Council Members and volunteering at the City Mission.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 29

Latest News

Children and their families played games and got involved in some early Halloween fun.
Belmont Community Center hosts Halloween event
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday & Monday Forecast: SPOOKtacular Conditions
Mickey Joseph on improving the Huskers
Mickey Joseph on improving the Huskers
LFR responded to a fire that occurred near the 830 block of Goodhue Blvd. at around 2:37 p.m.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln