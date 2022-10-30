Kyrgyzstan students get a chance to experience Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln has some new visitors here from the other side of the world. They will get tours of the Lincoln area and learn about history, government and volunteerism. The 11 students visiting from Kyrgyzstan were supposed to spend 10 months in the United States in a study-abroad program. However, because of COVID they had to cancel. Now they have the chance to make up for that lost experience.

The students were supposed to be spend almost a year studying abroad in the United States when they were 17. Because of COVID, the students, now 19, have the opportunity to visit in a condensed trip through the American Leadership Experience, or ALEX.

They started off their trip in Washington DC for one week where they learned about the United States and democracy. Now, they are in Lincoln where they will stay with host families. Organizers said hosting the students is impactful, not just for the students but for the host families too.

“It’s very rewarding for them to live in our homes and to have meals with us, all of us that are doing this you know were retired and I think some people were a little skeptical of helping out with kids and I said ‘oh come on, you’re going to have,’' said Arlene Rea, ALEX Program Coordinator.

This is the second group of international students welcomed to Lincoln in the program. In May, a group of students from Slovenia arrived for their two-week trip.

The students will be here through Nov. 6 getting a variety of experiences. They will get to learn about Nebraska history, meeting Lincoln City Council Members and volunteering at the City Mission.

