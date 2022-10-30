Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash

(Pixabay)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m.

According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling on 14th Street southbound at a high rate of speed. The vehicle failed to merge into the roundabout and struck the large landscape blocks in the roundabout median.

The driver was transported to Bryan Health Center West Campus with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
Nebraska returns to Lincoln to begin the final stretch of the 2022 season when it takes on...
No. 17 Illinois beats Cornhuskers 26-9 for 6th straight win
Sports Overtime Part Two (Oct. 28, 2022)
Sports Overtime - Fri, Oct. 29
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

Latest News

As trick-or-treaters prepare to hit Lincoln's sidewalks, here are some things you should know...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office give safety tips for Halloween
Monday High Temperatures
Halloween Forecast: Ghoulishly Awesome!
Exchange students land in Lincoln
Exchange students land in Lincoln
Belmont Community Center hosts Halloween event
Belmont Community Center hosts Halloween event