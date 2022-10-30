Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Halloween

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Halloween comes with its frights, but it’s not just goblins and ghouls trick-or-treaters should be wary of on Monday night.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner shared some safety tips with us for the holiday.

Halloween means costumes and pedestrian traffic well into the night, which inspired Sheriff’s Office to hand out reflective bags to kids.

“Halloween is one of the highest rates of car pedestrian crashes for children,” Wagner said. “So we decided to try to get these to make children a little more visible and not have any tragedies in Lancaster County.”

The bags shine brightly when touched by light and offer friendly advice to kids on their trick-or-treat routes

“Watch for cars,” Wagner said, reading the bag. “Have parents check your treats. Stay in well-lighted areas. And don’t go out alone.”

And with Halloween parties, adults should make sure to check their alcohol consumption and get a designated driver if necessary.

“There’s going to be a lot of kids out walking, trick or treating,” Wagner said. “So watch for children in neighborhoods. And even along some arterials when they might be crossing those roadways.”

Wagner said many commercial costumes already have reflective tape, but if not, parents should consider making the costumes easier to spot with lights. Parents should also keep their kids in sight, Wagner said.

“The vast majority of people have a very good heart and good intentions on Halloween,” he said. “But there are some that don’t. So just keep an eye on your children. Don’t be paranoid, but just be aware of where your children are at.”

