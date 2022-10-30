Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $825M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $825 million, which Powerball says is the second largest in its history.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $825 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and 5th largest in U.S. history. Its estimated cash value is about $410 million.

The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Banwarth, now former Ole Miss Head Coach, sits on the bench before the September 3rd...
Kayla Banwarth, former Husker star, out as Ole Miss Volleyball coach
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LFR & LTU at the scene of a fire under the Oak Creek bridge, late Thursday night into early...
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway
During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near...
Lincoln woman arrested after I-80 pursuit
Motorcycle crashes after fleeing multiple traffic stops

Latest News

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates a double play to end the top of the...
Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1
vb
HS Volleyball: District Finals Highlights (Sat, Oct. 29)
vb
VB: Nebraska sweeps Maryland
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday & Monday Forecast: SPOOKtacular Conditions