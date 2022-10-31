Bryan Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrates Halloween

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Health passed out costumes to their tiniest patients to celebrate Halloween on Monday. 

Parents in the NICU at Bryan health dressed up their newest additions in costume to celebrate their first Halloween. Outfits were placed on top of the babies to make their day a little more festive. Costumes choices varied, from peanut butter and jelly for a set of twins, to a bumble bee, football, Mr. Potato Head, butterfly and a heart.

The costumes were gifted to Bryan by Connected Forever, a Nebraska-based non-profit who support families experiencing pregnancy loss, infant loss or a NICU stay. The organization donates hundreds of costumes to hospitals across Nebraska every year. The outfits are unique and handmade by former NICU moms.

Stephanie Mauck is from Elmwood and has been in the NICU at Bryan for about three weeks. Her son, Manx, was admitted after experiencing respiratory issues after birth. On Monday he dressed up as a football to support his hometown team, Elmwood-Murdock, as they make a run in the high school football playoffs. If everything goes well, the care team at Bryan is optimistic that Stephanie and Manx will be discharged home tomorrow and join the rest of their family.

