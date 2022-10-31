Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.

“They can go to school in a safe and hygienic way, even during those days of their menses, otherwise, they would stay home and drop out of school,” Wendy Rich with Common Threads said. “so that’s one of the most important things that we do we impact the girls that receive our feminine care kits.”

They have sent care packages to places here in Lincoln, like the City Mission but also to places on the other side of the globe. Some of their more recent shipments have been to Ukraine.

“We love that we can be a blessing to so many people here and beyond our borders of Nebraska, beyond the borders of our country,” Rich said. “but we have served in 23 countries by sending our products there.”

So far this year Common Threads has made 3,000 feminine care kits and 500 newborn kits. They are important all year long, not just headed into the holidays.

“I think gifts that we create, are useful all year long, they don’t have a season. They’re needed every day of every year by people all over the world,” said Rich. “and I’m just so grateful to be able to be such a blessing to truly thousands of people. And I am not doing it by myself, but with this wonderful team of committed volunteers that I have.”

If you are interested in joining a work day at Common Threads or donating, you can visit their website here.

