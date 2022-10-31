Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle.

Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.

Police said Kurth was driving a black Honda Accord eastbound on Randolph Street near 56th Street when the car left the roadway and struck a tree. Kurth and these four passengers died at the scene: 21-year-old Octavias Farr of Lincoln, 23-year-old Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha, 22-year-old Jonathan Koch of Lincoln and 22-year-old Nicholas Bisesi of Lincoln.

One of the occupants, 24-year-old Cassie Brenner of Lincoln, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries hours later.

Police were notified of the crash from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone.

