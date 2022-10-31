Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports significant increase in RSV cases

Outbreaks occurring in local childcare facilities
(Source: NASA / CC BY 2.0 / NIAID / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported on Monday that it continues to see a significant increase of respiratory syncytial virus locally, which includes outbreaks in at least 13 local childcare facilities. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

Health Director Pat Lopez said high levels of RSV in the community, combined with COVID-19 and influenza cases can put a strain on the health care system.

“While there is no vaccine for RSV, there are safe and effective vaccines to help prevent COVID-19 and flu. I urge residents to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and get their annual flu vaccine now to protect themselves and their families and help preserve hospital capacity,” Director Lopez said.

Cases of RSV in Lancaster County include:

  • 238 cases in October
  • 65 cases in September
  • 26 cases in August

Eighty-five percent of RSV cases in Lancaster County are children ages 5 and younger. Children ages 1 to 2 make up 32.7% of the cases, and infants younger than 12 months make up 33.3%.

Actions that help prevent the spread of COVID-19 can also help prevent the spread of other respiratory illnesses:

  • Wash hands often
  • Cover coughs and sneezes
  • Wear a mask if you have symptoms
  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Avoid contact with others who are sick
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces

COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine are widely available, and both can be given at the same time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone age 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine every year. COVID-19 vaccine is approved for everyone age 6 months and older. Updated booster doses are approved for everyone age 5 and older.

To find upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics, go to COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. To find flu vaccine clinics, go to vaccines.gov.

For more information about RSV, go to RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) | CDC.

For more information about seasonal flu and COVID-19, visit Frequently Asked Influenza (Flu) Questions: 2022-2023 Season | CDC.

