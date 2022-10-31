Huskers advance to semis with 4-0 shutout

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Eleanor Dale’s brace powered the Huskers to a 4-0 victory over #25 OSU on Sunday afternoon in front of a season-high 1,519 fans at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers, who qualify for the semifinals for the first time since 2018, scored a pair of goals in each of the halves, while holding the Buckeyes scoreless. This victory ties the second-biggest win in the history of the Big Ten Tournament, only behind Illinois’ 5-0 defeat of Northwestern in 2004.

Dale got the offense started for the Huskers as she scored her first goal of the day in the ninth minute. Sophomore Florence Belzile passed to Sarah Weber in traffic who shot the ball downfield to Dale, who gathered and shot into the top right corner of the net.

NU (8-6-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) then extended its lead in the 19th minute off a finish from sophomore Abbey Schwarz. Lauryn Anglim, a member of this year’s All-Big Ten freshman team, shot the corner kick into the goal box. Haley Peterson gathered and took a shot which was saved by the goalie that then rebounded to Schwarz who scored.

The Huskers took a 2-0 lead into the break and held the advantage in shots (9-5) and shots on goal (3-2).

In the second half, Dale found the back of the net again off an assist from Anglim in the 57th minute. Anglim again shot a corner kick into the goal box, which was headed by Dale past the Buckeye goalie.

First Team All-Big Ten member Weber sealed the 4-0 Husker win with her 10th goal of the season in the 63rd minute. Freshman Emma Prososki recorded her first assist of her Husker career as she dribbled through the OSU (10-5-3, 5-3-2) defense and sent a cross to Weber who gathered and scored.

NU’s defense recorded its fifth shutout of the season and junior Sami Hauk tallied seven saves on the day.

The fourth-seeded Huskers face the winner of the No. 1 seed Michigan State and eighth-seeded Minnesota on Thursday at 1 p.m. (CT) on Big Ten Network. The Big Ten Final is set for Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. (CT).

