Huskers shut down Ichabods

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski produced a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow post Isabelle Bourne pitched in 12 points and eight rebounds, as Nebraska worked its way to a 70-27 exhibition women’s basketball win over Washburn at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Markowski, a preseason first-team All-Big Ten choice, hit 7-of-10 shots from the field for the game, including 5-of-7 in the first half. In the second period, she went on a 9-0 run in a 2:16 stretch to turn a 21-11 Nebraska lead into a 30-11 advantage. Bourne extended the NU run with her second three-pointer of the game before adding another basket to help the Huskers cap an 18-0 second-quarter run. That Big Red surge allowed Nebraska to take a 42-13 lead to halftime. Bourne (3) and Markowski (2) also combined for five of Nebraska’s seven blocked shots on the day, while both added steals.

SophomoreAnnika Stewart pitched in nine points off the bench for the Big Red, as the Huskers outscored the Ichabods 38-14 in the paint. In the backcourt, sophomore Kendall Moriarty scored seven points while adding three rebounds and three assists. Allison Weidner contributed six points and six rebounds, while Maddie Krull added six points of her own on a pair of three-pointers. All-Big Ten guard Jaz Shelley managed four points and a game-high four assists in just 23 minutes, while Trinity Brady added five points, four boards and two assists. Freshman Callin Hake rounded out the scoring for Nebraska with three points to go along with six rebounds and a pair of assists in just 15 minutes.

Kendall Coley also contributed three rebounds, two assists and two steals.As a team, Nebraska hit 41.5 percent (27-65) of its shots from the field, including 8-of-23 three-pointers (.348). The Huskers held Washburn to just 17.8 percent (8-45) shooting, including just 1-of-16 three-pointers. Aubree Dewey led the Ichabods with eight points, while freshman Gabi Artis pitched in seven points.Nebraska controlled the boards, 49-33, and won the turnover battle, 21-10.Prior to Sunday’s game, Nebraska Coach

Amy Williams announced that graduate guard Sam Haiby underwent surgery on Thursday. At that time, it was determined that Haiby’s knee injury was not as severe as originally expected. Haiby could return for the 2022-23 season, but a timeline for her return has not been set. Nebraska opens its regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, by playing host to Omaha at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off is set for noon, following the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally earlier in the morning (9:30 a.m.) at PBA. The event, produced in cooperation with the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, will feature inspirational messages from University of Nebraska administrators, student-athletes and coaches across many sports to more than 2,000 middle-grade students from 40 school districts across the state of Nebraska.

Doors to Pinnacle Bank Arena for fans will open at 11 a.m. for the game. Tickets are available now at Huskers.com.

