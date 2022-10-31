Madonna pediatric patients pet, pamper horses as part of therapy

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, pediatric patients at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals got a break from their everyday therapy routines to interact with horses.

It was part of their recreational therapy. Patients got a chance to pet, brush, and even paint the horses in the spirit of Halloween. The horses are supposed to help patients with their physical, cognitive and emotional health.

For Gresham teen Saige Scheele, being around horses makes her feel normal for a bit.

“Being able to get a little back to normal,” Scheele said, who was injured in a car crash. “Being able to pet a horse that I haven’t seen for almost a month and a half, and just being able to feel like I can do things like even just being able to stand again is crazy.”

Scheele was in that car accident five weeks ago, on her way to softball practice. She seriously injured her foot and had a serious concussion.

She’s been at Madonna for two weeks, rehabbing.

