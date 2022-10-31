More than 30K early ballots have been returned in Lancaster County

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly two-thirds of early ballots have already been returned to the Lancaster County Election Office, eight days before the midterm elections.

According to Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, there were 48,832 requests for early vote ballots, and 32,258 of those have been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

In 2020, there were 90,128 requests and 87,316 were returned.

In 2018, the last midterm, 36,230 early requests were made and 34,497 of those were returned.

In addition, Shively announced Monday that starting Tuesday, the election office will have extended hours for those looking to vote early.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Monday, Nov. 7:

Tuesday, November 1st – 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2nd – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 3rd – 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, November 4th -- 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 5th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Monday, November 7th – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2022 Nebraska General Election Voter’s Guide

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will...
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters outside a Los Angeles courtroom following his sentencing...
Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry appeals conviction
Charles Herbster, left, was a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie...
Charles Herbster, Julie Slama drop lawsuits filed against one another
Friday is last day to register to vote in Nebraska
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election