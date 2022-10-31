More than 30K early ballots have been returned in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly two-thirds of early ballots have already been returned to the Lancaster County Election Office, eight days before the midterm elections.

According to Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner, there were 48,832 requests for early vote ballots, and 32,258 of those have been returned ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

In 2020, there were 90,128 requests and 87,316 were returned.

In 2018, the last midterm, 36,230 early requests were made and 34,497 of those were returned.

In addition, Shively announced Monday that starting Tuesday, the election office will have extended hours for those looking to vote early.

The Election Office, which is located at 601 North 46th Street, will be open during the following times from Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Monday, Nov. 7:

Tuesday, November 1st – 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2nd – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 3rd – 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, November 4th -- 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 5th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Monday, November 7th – 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

