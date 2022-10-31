Nebraska Regional Poison Center gives Halloween safety tips

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Thousands of kids across the Capital City will go trick-or-treating Monday. Before they do, experts are giving safety tips ahead of the Halloween festivities.

These are the safety tips from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center:

1. Glow sticks can cause a stinging and a burning feeling if the liquid touches the mouth, skin or eyes. Tell children to keep these out of their mouths as they are soft and can easily break open. If this happens, rinse with water and call the Poison Center.

2. When children trick-or-treat, treats should be carefully checked by adults. Homemade treats or anything out of its original wrapper should be thrown away unless parents are positive of the identity and safety of the person from which it came.

3. Cannabis edibles may resemble candy in their name, colors and packaging. This is another good reason to check all your children’s candy when they get home.

4. Costumes should be warm, well-fitting and non-flammable. Masks should allow a child to see easily all around them and should be removed while children are crossing streets. Have a trusted adult with children and remember to take a flashlight along if it is dark.

5. Consider nontoxic face paint instead of masks. All makeup and fluorescent hair sprays should be removed before going to bed. Consider using reflective tape on costumes worn after dark.

6. Serving punch containing dry ice is not dangerous if the ice is not swallowed in its solid form. Small pieces should not be put in drinking glasses. Frostbite can occur if dry ice touches the skin or mouth.

7. Chocolate and xylitol are very poisonous to dogs. Xylitol is the sweetener found in sugar free candies and gum. Store all candy up and out of reach of dogs and other pets.

If you have a question about something your child may have consumed, you can call the Nebraska Regional Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. Their service is open 24/7/365.

