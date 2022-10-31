Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash.

Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th and Adams Streets on the report of a crash involving a white pickup and a Suzuki motorcycle at 7 p.m. on Friday. Bankhead, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

This crash remains under investigation. LPD asks anyone anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

