Tuesday Forecast: A Warm Start to November

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - November will start of with the possibility of record high or near record high temperatures. Dry conditions will persist until a cold front pushes through near the end of the week.

November will be off to a warm start! High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 70s... which is between 10 to 20 degrees above average for the first day of November! In Lincoln, we are chasing a record high temperature set all the way back in 1887, it was 80 degrees! It will be a mostly sunny day but there will be a little bit of a breeze. Winds will be from the south around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The mostly clear skies will continue through the overnight and so will breezy conditions... gusts will increase to 30 mph. Overnight low temperatures will be seasonally warm for the eastern half of the state in the upper 40s and mid 50s. Western Nebraska will be cooler in the 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will bring windy conditions... winds will be around 20 to 30 mph and gust up to 45 mph from the south. Skies will remain mostly sunny and high temperatures will soar high above average again. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s!

Through the overnight hours, skies will become mostly clear to partly cloudy and breezy conditions will hang around. Low temperatures will span the 30s to the upper 50s. In the southeastern half of Nebraska, low temperatures will be a few degrees off of the average high temperature of 59! In the northwestern half temperatures will fall to the 30s and low 40s.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday and bring the chance for rain and possibly some thunderstorms through Friday. The weekend will be cooler with the chance for rain on Saturday.

