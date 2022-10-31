Two arrested in Lancaster County following downtown hit-and-run with stolen vehicle

37-year-old Shawn Luginbill, and his passenger, 35-year-old Bashir Farah(LPD/ MGN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people following a hit-and-run on 11th and O Streets on Sunday.

LPD was dispatched to 19th and O Streets following the hit-and-run at 8:15 a.m.

According to LPD, the suspected vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon, had been been stolen from an area near 18th and A Streets after the remote key fob was left in the car.

As officers were investigating the crash, the Lancaster County Sheriff Office was sent to 27th Street and Arbor Road on a single-vehicle crash.  Deputies arrived and found the vehicle involved was the same vehicle involved in the 11th and O Street hit-and-run.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Shawn Luginbill, and his passenger, 35-year-old Bashir Farah, were both transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Luginbill was arrested for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and cited for Leave Scene of Accident, Willful Reckless Driving and Careless Driving. Farah was arrested for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Over the weekend LPD responded to 11 auto theft reports, three of which the vehicle keys/keyfobs were left inside.  LPD would like to remind everyone to not leave your keys/keyfobs in your vehicle when unattended.

