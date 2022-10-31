Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends season

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park is extending its 2022 season.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo announced Monday that the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will stay open daily for one more week.

The season is usually from April through October. Monday, Oct. 31 would have been the safari park’s last day open.

But families will have a little extra time, until Sunday, Nov. 6, to enjoy the safari. The safari’s hours will change from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1.

All areas will remain open at the safari.

“The mild fall is allowing all of us to enjoy the Wildlife Safari Park a bit longer this year,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park.

