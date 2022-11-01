Nebraska State Patrol recruits train with life-like scenarios simulating crashes

NSP crash training scenario held at training center in Grand Island.
NSP crash training scenario held at training center in Grand Island.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 completed crash response scenarios Tuesday at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.

The 16 recruits went through life-like scenarios designed to simulate responding to a multi-vehicle crash, including injuries and a fatality.

“It’s exactly how it’s going to be setup on the road when we may not have help that’s right around the corner and you’re going to have to deal with these incidents,” said Captain Greg Miller, NSP Director of Training. “We do a great job of putting the recruits through the most realistic training to assist their field training officers when they’re in the field to get, as much as we can, a life-like experience here.”

Fire and Rescue personnel from Cairo, Central City, Giltner, and Grand Island, as well as the CHI Health Good Samaritan AirCare team assisted in the training.

NSP Camp 66 has several weeks of training remaining at the NSP Training Academy. The recruits will graduate on Dec. 16 and begin field training as the next phase of their career.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will...
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
Sexual assault reported on University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus

Latest News

The latest in Lincoln
The latest in Lincoln
Adam Morfeld, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney stopped by the 10/11 Studio ahead of the...
Interview with Adam Morfeld, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney
Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon sat down with 10/11 ahead of the election on November 8.
Interview with Pat Condon, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Warm and windy until its not...