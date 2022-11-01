Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante.

They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering.

The new kiosks allow paying parents to make their payments in cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card. The kiosks accept VISA, MasterCard, and Discover credit and debit cards.

The NE Rapid Pay kiosks are located at the following locations of each city:

LINCOLN: The north entryway of the Nebraska Child Support Payment Center, a division of the State Treasurer’s Office, at 421 S 9th St.,

OMAHA: The entryway of the Douglas County Clerk of the District Court on the third floor of the Hall of Justice, 1701 Farnam St.

PAPILLION: The Sarpy County Jail entryway, at 1208 Golden Gate Dr.

NORFOLK: The waiting room area of the DHHS building at 209 N 5th St.

GRAND ISLAND: The hallway outside of Hall County Child Support Office, at 203 W 2nd St.

KEARNEY: The Buffalo County District/County Court entryway, at 1520 Central Ave.

GERING: The Scotts Bluff County Court House entryway, at 1825 10th St.

“The self-serve payment kiosks are new and improved and allow for paying parents to make child support payments and to stay current with their child support obligation,” Murante said. “The kiosks make it possible to pay support quickly in a secure setting during regular business hours and are a continuing example of our ongoing effort to provide customer-focused services.”

More than 1,400 transactions have been processed at the seven kiosks since June 1. To date, child support totaling more than $571,000 has been paid at the seven kiosks. An eighth kiosk, currently being used as a testing unit at Nanonation, the State’s kiosk partner for this project, will be deployed in six to nine months.

Payers can complete a child support payment in one minute or less at the user-friendly kiosks. Before the kiosks were installed, an estimated 2,500 payments by check, cash, or money order were received monthly from paying parents and processed manually. The total number of child support payments received monthly is about 120,000.

The Child Support Payment Center encourages people to pay child support electronically or through their employers.

Payment Center operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hours for the additional kiosks have similar business hours between 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Check with your location for specifics. The Sarpy County kiosk will be available 24/7/365 days of the year, including holidays and weekends.

Child support payments made at the kiosks are processed through U.S. Bank. Nanonation, a Nebraska-based software developer located in Lincoln, provided a turnkey, custom solution built on their Nanopoint kiosk Software. Nanonation also provided the hardware and installation for the network of kiosks.

The Nebraska Child Support Payment Center has been recognized globally for its innovative and cost-effective systems and its use of electronic money transfer. Currently, 89 percent of all child support payments are received electronically, and 98 percent of all child support payments are distributed electronically.

For more information, users may contact the Nebraska Child Support Payment Center’s Customer Service team at 1-877-631-9973, Option 3, or visit childsupport.nebraska.gov

