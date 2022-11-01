Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chaos at a Halloween event in North Omaha Monday night.

Hundreds of people were allegedly put in danger by a driver and Omaha police ended up shooting that person.

It all started a little after 7 p.m., a terrifying Halloween night for people in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Several officers were in the area for an annual Halloween event when there was a call for a reckless driver.

Minutes later, police say a driver drove through these barricades and into a crowd of hundreds of people and children. That’s when an officer who had been handing out candy fired his weapon, hitting the man inside the car.

“It’s extremely scary. When that type of event happens. Obviously, with hundreds of people, many children, and not expecting cars to be driving through around barricades,” Lt. Neal Bonacci, Omaha Police said.

This is the moment a driver in North Omaha drove through a closed-off neighborhood filled with hundreds of people at a Halloween event. The driver slows down, then slams on the gas. Moments later he was shot by police who were working the event.

(via: Rafael Almanza)

Despite driving through the packed street police say as of now it doesn’t appear that anyone was hit by the driver.

Police also say the driver of the car was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Plenty of neighbors saw the driver and heard the shots. Many homeowners allowed strangers into their homes to try to help protect people throughout all of the chaos.

Police tell us a man drove through these barricades and into a crowd of hundreds who were enjoying Halloween festivities.



OPD shot the driver to stop him - he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.



This is the 2nd officer involved shooting in 2 days.

