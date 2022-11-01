Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - An 80-year-old Adams man is dead after his truck collided with a train in Gage County on Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers and Gage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a collision of a train and a pickup at 4:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the intersection of South 176th Street and Birch Road.

According to NSP, a GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams, attempted to cross the railroad tracks when it was struck by the train. Niles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

