Police investigate northeast Lincoln stabbing
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near North 68th Street and Logan Avenue on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Information about the individual injured or the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time. No arrests have been made as of 4 p.m.
LPD said additional information will be released later on Tuesday.
