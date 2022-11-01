Police investigate northwest Lincoln stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near North 68th Street and Logan Avenue on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Information about the individual injured or the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time. No arrests have been made as of 4 p.m.

LPD said additional information will be released later on Tuesday.

