Portion of North 27th Street now closed for water main repair

Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Conference) -The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Dan Avenue and Superior Street are now closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities expects one northbound lane to reopen by 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.

Both northbound lanes will close during non-peak traffic hours on Wednesday and Thursday to allow crews to replace damaged concrete. One northbound lane will reopen once the concrete pouring is completed.

Digital signs will alert traffic. Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. The recommended detour is Cornhusker Highway to North 48th Street to Superior Street to North 27th Street. UNL football and volleyball postgame traffic as well as those attending the Nebraska High School State Volleyball Tournament should expect delays when using North 14th and North 27th streets.

For more information on this closure, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

