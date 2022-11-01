Seward’s Gabi Cepek’s return to the court

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February 15th started out just like any other day for junior volleyball star Gabi Cepek. Driving to school at Seward High School, until things took a turn for the worst.

“When I got into my car accident I couldn’t remember anything for like two weeks. I did think to myself why I am I here how am I going to be able to get out, when I am going to stop being in pain,” said Cepek.

Gabi was taken to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln with what was thought to be just an injury to her arm and hip. It was there, that doctors realized how bad her injuries’ were internally and she was transported to UNMC in Omaha to have surgery on her liver and kidney.

“I remember not being able to bend my arm or walk because of my broken hip,” said Cepek

During her time at UNMC doctors did not know if Gabi would make it. She fell into a coma for multiple days before finally waking back up.

“The one thing that suck with me was that god had spoken to me and I remember him telling me...It wasn’t a bright light or anything that people think it was but he spoke to me and told me everything was going to be okay. I was never scared I knew he was always going to take care of me and I was in his hands,” said Cepek.

Through it all, there was one thing on her mind.

“I remember my doctor first told me that it was going to be a long time until I got back to volleyball and I was so mad at him when he told me that, I was like you can’t tell me what to do, I’m going to get back to the sport that I love.”

In May Gabi started outpatient therapy at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals.

“Despite everybody telling me we don’t know if you’re going to be able to play volleyball again I knew I wanted to work hard and play volleyball again,” said Cepek.

On July 20th, Gabi had her last surgery on her arm to remove plates, screws and pins. Fast forward to October 3rd Gabi is cleared to play volleyball and October 6th, her name was called mid game as she check in for the Lady Jays.

“When I got my name called the crowd cheered so loud and it was such an amazing moment because I’d worked so hard I just felt such a relief, I was so happy that I could be out on the court again,” said Cepek.

“Everybody at the school supported her, her parents, all her teammates supported her and it was very emotional to see her come back in,” said head coach Tom Pallas.

There was not a dry eye in the gym and it was very emotional according to Seward assistant coach Kelly Limback.

“It’s giving me goosebumps right now thinking about it. It felt like a miracle and I couldn’t make eye contact with a lot of people because it was so emotional,” Limback said.

It’s perfect timing because the jays are state bound, securing the fifth seed in class B in the 2022 state tournament in Lincoln starting on Wednesday.

