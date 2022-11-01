University of Florida Board of Trustees expected to vote on Sasse selection process

The meeting will be live streamed around 8:30 a.m. CST.
A vote of no confidence from the faculty of the University of Florida.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the faculty senate of the University of Florida voted “no confidence” last week, trustees are expected to vote at the end of the meeting and forward results to the Board of Governors Tuesday morning.

Protesters will be out in force. The University of Florida says they will enforce the rule that you can’t protest indoors.

Remember last month, protestors were so loud that their chants could be heard inside. They even forced a third meeting with Sasse to move locations. They shouted: “Hey hey ho ho—Ben Sasse has got to go!”

