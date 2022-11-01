Wednesday Forecast: Warm and windy until its not...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The late summer heat that has proven hard to beat will be around for a couple more days. However, a strong cold front later this week will bring a dramatic shift in temperatures.

Before the front moves through on Thursday, 10-11 country will continue to see temperatures well above normal for this time of year. Expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 70s from the Capital City to Scottsbluff. Windy conditions appear likely as well with southerly winds gusting at 40-45 mph at times.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

On Thursday high temperatures will be split across Nebraska. A range of temperatures from the low 40s to mid 70s will be possible as the aforementioned cold front moves across the state. Along with the shift in temperatures, the possibility of showers and thunderstorms are increasing with the best chances in the evening. Although not rare, it is unusual that there is also the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms in southeastern Nebraska as well.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will drop significantly as most areas struggle to reach 50 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms look to continue for much of the day giving us some well needed precipitation. Temperatures will then rebound into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday as we dry out over the second half of the weekend.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

