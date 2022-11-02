Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
University of Florida Board of Trustees moves Sasse recommendation forward
Crete volunteer firefighter Brad Elder spoke with 10/11 Now about his road to recovery
Crete firefighter badly burned in fire talks about his road to recovery
Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County

Latest News

A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS Health agrees to $5B settlement of opioid lawsuits
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat
An 80-year-old Adams man is dead after his truck collided with a train in Gage County on Monday.
Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports