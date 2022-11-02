Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving

First time in 92-year history
(KY3)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day.

The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.

This is the first time in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving, reflecting Hy-Vee’s commitment to be the best place to work in America. All Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed. Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

“Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 – 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.

