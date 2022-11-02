Lancaster County Board of Commissions recognize first responders who battled Oct. 23 wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s been over a week since the wildfires that burned through parts of southern Lancaster County. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners recognized the first responders and everyday people who helped protect lives and land.

A number of individuals recognized didn’t see it as an act of heroism, but more that they were just doing their jobs.

The County Board Meeting was full of applause for those who fought the wildfires on Oct. 23 as commissioners handed first responders a proclamation honoring their efforts. Of the dozens of fire departments that responded, more than 20 of them were volunteer departments. More than 100 local farmers worked to create fire breaks too.

That day, multiple fires broke out in southern Lancaster County and, because of dry and windy conditions, those fires only spread.

Ryan Skillett, the new fire chief at Hallam’s Volunteer Department, was out fighting those fires from that afternoon well into the morning of the next day.

“You know, the appreciations and the proclamations and awards and things,” Skillett said. “Those are all appreciated. But yeah, I mean, I’ll agree with them. You know, we’re not big on fame.”

He said the recognition is nice, but those who responded to the call are more concerned about something else.

“We didn’t join a fire department to become, quote, unquote, heroes or look for fame and fortune, if you will,” Skillett said. “We all joined the fire department for a main reason, that was to help people. Once we’ve exceeded that goal. That’s enough for a lot of us.”

There were more than 30 first responders from Lancaster and Saline Counties in attendance at the event. They credit a lot of their success in fighting the fires to the community, whether that was farmers, who went out plowing fire lines and turning on their pivots, or community members who donated necessities like water.

