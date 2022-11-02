Lincoln City Council member takes plea deal in summer DUI crash

Tammy Ward
Tammy Ward(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward has changed her plea in a DUI case from earlier this summer.

According to court documents, on October 31, Ward pled guilty to DUI and in exchange, her charge of negligent driving has been dropped.

Ward was cited for hitting a parked car and a tree on the night of June 21. According to that accident report, she admitted to having two glasses of wine and said she is prone to seizures.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 9.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
Lincoln Police responded to a crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will...
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
Sexual assault reported on University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus

Latest News

On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners recognized the first responders and...
Lancaster County Board of Commissions recognize first responders who battled Oct. 23 wildfires
First responders recognized by the County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 1
Lancaster County Board of Commissions recognize first responders who battled Oct. 23 wildfires
Police investigate northeast Lincoln stabbing
Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County