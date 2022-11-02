Malco Products in DeWitt plans exit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malco Products, a manufacturer of tools, plans to exit the lock handle tool business and stop production in DeWitt.

“For the past five years, our teams in both Annandale and DeWitt have been working tirelessly to bring this vision to life and to make it a success. This has included a significant investment in both time and in capital resources,” said Rich Benninghoff, president and CEO of Malco Products. “Despite all of these efforts, the reality is that this platform doesn’t align with our core focus, so we’ve made the difficult decision to exit the locking handle tools business.”

According to a release, Malco is determining the best path forward for the operation.

“We are a strong, healthy, and growing company that is doing great work in creating products that are making a difference in the performance, efficiency and safety of the trade professionals who rely on Malco tools to get the job done,” Benninghoff added. “This shift will allow us to double down on what we do best and continue to grow and invest in our business year after year.”

The facility in DeWitt was purchased in 2017 and brought manufacturing back to the town after the former VISE-GRIP factory laid off hundreds of skilled manufacturing employees in the area after closing the factory and moving its operations to China in 2008.

