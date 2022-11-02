Man arrested following stabbing in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 40-year-old man following a stabbing in northeast Lincoln Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, 40-year-old Kenneth Johnson was taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at his home.

Kenneth Johnson (Lincoln Police Department)

Police said Johnson was taken to jail and is facing second degree assault charges and use of a weapon to commit felony charges.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to N 68th Street and Logan Avenue for a fight.

LPD said witnesses told arriving officers someone had just run away westbound with blood on his sweatshirt.

On scene, officers said they found a 43-year-old man with injuries to his torso and a 36-year-old woman who had leg injuries. LPD said they took both people to the hospital.

According to LPD, all three people know each other.

