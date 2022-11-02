NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores

The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.
The 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lincoln.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 48 teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.

State Volleyball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Class B

Omaha Skutt 3, Waverly 1

Norris 3, Sidney 0

Bennington 3, Seward 1

Elkhorn North 3, Northwest 0

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln
Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse appears in front of the University of Florida Board of Trustees on...
University of Florida Board of Trustees moves Sasse recommendation forward
Crete volunteer firefighter Brad Elder spoke with 10/11 Now about his road to recovery
Crete firefighter badly burned in fire talks about his road to recovery

Latest News

VB: Midland vs. Concordia Highlights
VB: Midland vs. Concordia Highlights
Mickey Joseph on Chubba Purdy
Mickey Joseph on Chubba Purdy
Earnest Hausman on Nebraska's future
Earnest Hausman on Nebraska's future
Earnest Hausman on the Huskers' fighting spirit
Earnest Hausman on the Huskers' fighting spirit