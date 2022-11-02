NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 48 teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.

State Volleyball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Class B

Omaha Skutt 3, Waverly 1

Norris 3, Sidney 0

Bennington 3, Seward 1

Elkhorn North 3, Northwest 0

