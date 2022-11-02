Thompson improving, Huskers to decide QB’s status on Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson practiced for the first time this week on Wednesday. Thompson was limited, according to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who says the Huskers QB is improving. Thompson is dealing with an arm injury suffered during Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois. Thompson was hit while throwing a pass in the second quarter and did not return.

With Thompson’s status in question, Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy are preparing to play in the Huskers’ upcoming game against Minnesota. Purdy has completed 10-of-20 passes this season for 50 yards. Whipple revealed on Wednesday that the Florida State transfer wasn’t fully healthy last week.

“Probably wasn’t fair to Chubba,” Whipple said. “He did not practice the last two days of the week and really wanted to play. When I looked in his eyes at halftime, he felt like he was good.”

Nebraska OC Mark Whipple, when evaluating the performance of Chubba Purdy against Illinois (3-8, 15 yds, INT).

Smothers, meanwhile, has appeared in three games this season with 23 rushing yards on four attempts.

Nebraska’s game against Minnesota is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

