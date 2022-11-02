Thursday Forecast: Not so calm before the storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another warm day is on tap for some on Thursday, but breezy southerly winds will prelude late day thunderstorms.

Once again, morning temperatures will be very mild for central and eastern Nebraska Thursday morning. It will start off in the mid to upper 50s ahead of the incoming cold front. However, expect low to mid 30s behind the front in western Nebraska. As the day progresses, 10-11 country will split into three temperature zones. In the west, highs peak in the low to mid 40s, but in central areas upper 50s to upper 60s may be seen depending on location. Finally, well out ahead of the front mid to upper 70s are likely. As the cold front moves through precipitation chances increase significantly. Snow showers will be possible in the west with showers and thunderstorms in eastern Nebraska. Precipitation may begin Thursday evening with higher chances into the overnight hours. An isolated severe thunderstorm can not be ruled out in this same time period.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

With the exception of areas in and around Falls City, we are looking at mid to upper 40s across the board. Although western Nebraska dries out, eastern regions will continue to see beneficial periodic rain.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As game day approaches we can not rule out some wet snowflakes early on Saturday for our tailgaters, but precipitation should end by game time. Temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.