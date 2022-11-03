10/11 hosts toy drive to help the Center for People in Need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every child should have something under the tree this holiday season, and that’s why 10/11 Cares is partnering with the Center for People in Need to collect toys and gift cards for their annual Toyland event.
Bring a new, unwrapped gift to the 10/11 Studios at 840 N. 40th St. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday Nov. 7-18. Just place it in the chimney outside!
Gift cards are also appreciated. The Center for People in Need recommends gift cards ranging in $10, $15 or $20 increments for hard-to-shop-for teens ages 13-18.
Here are some suggestions for where to get a gift card:
- Experiences, like local bowling alleys, Marcus Theaters, Prehistoric Putt, Round 1, etc.
- Teen-friendly stores, like GameStop, Plato’s Closet, Claire’s, Play-It-Again Sports, etc.
- Fast food restaurants, like Runza, McDonald’s, Amigo’s, Valentino’s, Scooter’s, Honest Abe’s, Chipotle, etc.
- Value stores, like Walmart, Dollar Tree, the Dollar Store, etc.
On Nov. 7, 15, and 18, 10/11 staff will be outside collecting the generous donations.
Help fill the 10/11 lobby and keep the holidays bright for children in our community. Then visit the Center for People in Need for a special holiday toy distribution in December!
Participants
Clients with a current Center Card may select one gift per child (ages newborn to 18). All children receiving a gift must be listed on your Center Card. To apply for or update your Center Card, visit cfpin.org/center-card or complete a paper application in-person at 3901 N. 27th Street, door #1 during normal business hours (M-F 8:30a-4:30p).
