10/11 hosts toy drive to help the Center for People in Need

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every child should have something under the tree this holiday season, and that’s why 10/11 Cares is partnering with the Center for People in Need to collect toys and gift cards for their annual Toyland event.

Bring a new, unwrapped gift to the 10/11 Studios at 840 N. 40th St. between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday Nov. 7-18. Just place it in the chimney outside!

Gift cards are also appreciated. The Center for People in Need recommends gift cards ranging in $10, $15 or $20 increments for hard-to-shop-for teens ages 13-18.

Here are some suggestions for where to get a gift card:

Experiences, like local bowling alleys, Marcus Theaters, Prehistoric Putt, Round 1, etc.

Teen-friendly stores, like GameStop, Plato’s Closet, Claire’s, Play-It-Again Sports, etc.

Fast food restaurants, like Runza, McDonald’s, Amigo’s, Valentino’s, Scooter’s, Honest Abe’s, Chipotle, etc.

Value stores, like Walmart, Dollar Tree, the Dollar Store, etc.

On Nov. 7, 15, and 18, 10/11 staff will be outside collecting the generous donations.

Help fill the 10/11 lobby and keep the holidays bright for children in our community. Then visit the Center for People in Need for a special holiday toy distribution in December!

Participants

Clients with a current Center Card may select one gift per child (ages newborn to 18). All children receiving a gift must be listed on your Center Card. To apply for or update your Center Card, visit cfpin.org/center-card or complete a paper application in-person at 3901 N. 27th Street, door #1 during normal business hours (M-F 8:30a-4:30p).

